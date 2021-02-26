Griffiths Seems Saudi Envoy, Not of UN: Yemeni FM

Islam Times - The Foreign Minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government says regarding his stances, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths seems to be an envoy of Saudis not that of the UN.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah noted that the government of Sanaa is the government of the Yemeni people and a party to the negotiations with the United States, adding "Martin Griffiths raises issues with us as if he has been dispatched by Saudi Arabia, not by the United Nations.""The Americans and the British were informed of everything before the invasion of Yemen," he said elsewhere in his remarks. "Hadi has no legitimacy, and the British ambassador and the US envoy act like high-ranking representatives. We do not accept this."Addressing the stances of Iran, he said: "Iran has helped us in many stages. We are grateful to the people and leaders of Iran.""Yemen's decision is up to the country itself ... We appreciate Iran ... and we completely reject any accusation against Iran about Yemen or accusing it of prolonging the war."