0
Friday 26 February 2021 - 02:27

Griffiths Seems Saudi Envoy, Not of UN: Yemeni FM

Story Code : 918394
Griffiths Seems Saudi Envoy, Not of UN: Yemeni FM
In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah noted that the government of Sanaa is the government of the Yemeni people and a party to the negotiations with the United States, adding "Martin Griffiths raises issues with us as if he has been dispatched by Saudi Arabia, not by the United Nations."

"The Americans and the British were informed of everything before the invasion of Yemen," he said elsewhere in his remarks. "Hadi has no legitimacy, and the British ambassador and the US envoy act like high-ranking representatives. We do not accept this."

Addressing the stances of Iran, he said: "Iran has helped us in many stages. We are grateful to the people and leaders of Iran."

"Yemen's decision is up to the country itself ... We appreciate Iran ... and we completely reject any accusation against Iran about Yemen or accusing it of prolonging the war."
Related Stories
What Does Yemeni FM Resignation Indicate?
Islam Times - Since the outbreak of 4-Year aggression on Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the resigned government of Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi have everyday faced a new failure in the difficult ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021