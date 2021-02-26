0
Friday 26 February 2021 - 03:07

Xi Declares "Complete Victory" in Eradicating Absolute Poverty in China

Story Code : 918398
Xi Declares "Complete Victory" in Eradicating Absolute Poverty in China
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said absolute poverty has been eradicated in the world's most populous country, Xinhua reported.

Xi made the announcement while addressing a grand gathering held in Beijing to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty alleviation and honor its model poverty fighters.

Over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. All the 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed from the poverty list.

Since the launch of the reform and opening up in the late 1970s, 770 million impoverished rural residents have shaken off poverty when calculated in accordance with China's current poverty line.

China has contributed more than 70 percent of global poverty reduction over the same period.

With such achievements, China has created another "miracle" that will "go down in history", Xi added.
Related Stories
Hezbollah score ‘complete victory’ in east Lebanon vote
Islam Times - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah and allies have scored a resounding victory in local elections in eastern Lebanon, a show of popular support for the group’s fight ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021