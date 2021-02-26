0
Tehran in Talks with Moscow to Resolve Yemen Crisis

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali conferred on regional issues and developments in Yemen.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Persian Gulf region, including Yemen.

They stressed the need for consultations and cooperation between the two countries on regional issues, as well as the continuation of their consultations and meetings in such fields.

Jalali and Bogdanov had also held a meeting in Moscow on February 20 where both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, and the Astana peace talks.

At the time, they stressed the need for continued cooperation and consultations between Iran and Russia over regional issues, calling for constant contacts and meetings in the future.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of ex-President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.

According to the United Nations, 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection. About 13.5 million Yemenis currently face acute food insecurity, UN data shows.

According to the latest figures released by the UN in December last year, over 230,000 people have been killed since the onset of the Saudi-led war.

Yemeni Armed Forces and allied popular groups, led by Ansarullah movement, have gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and successfully defended Yemen against the aggression, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
