Saudi Infanticide: Regime Intends to Execute Detainee Who Was Arrested at Age 14!

Islam Times - The issue of young Abdullah al-Huwaiti, who was detained at the age of 14, returned to top the most argumentative issues on Saudi social media platforms.

Abdullah’s mother said in a tweet that the Saudi authorities are neglecting facts that cameras have recorded the presence of her son, his brother, and friends at another place the same night he was allegedly accused of committing armed robbery of a gold shop and the killing of a soldier in Saudi Arabia’s Duba Governorate in Tabuk Province on May 6, 2017.A Saudi court in Tabuk issued a death sentence on October 27th, 2019 against the Saudi boy, who was only 14 years old when the incident took place. Five other friends were allegedly accused of involvement in the same crime, and sentenced to 15 years in prison, in addition to 1000 lashes and paying the price of the stolen items that is estimated at 800,000 Saudi Riyals.On May 8, 2017, Abdullah (born July 18, 2002) was arrested from his family home in Tabuk, and taken with his brother to the police department.“Tabuk is scapegoating by son for covering up the real perpetrator,” the mother said in her tweet.The mother further asked the Saudi Interior Ministry to reinvestigate the issue of her son, noting that “the real perpetrator was not arrested, he instead surrendered to the police and confessed that he committed the crime, but he was later released under the pretext of being a psychopath.”According to Abdullah’s memories, published by his mother on social media, the young boy noted what has happened with him since the first moment of his arrest, in which he mentions that he was subjected to terrifying circumstances and obliged to sign on ratifying statements he didn’t made, and incidents he was not involved in.In his journal, Abdullah wrote that he was forced to stand up for many hours at the police station, he was insulted, and subjected to physical and psychological torture to force him to admit accusations he has nothing to do with.Among the types of torture, Abdullah recalled being forced to stand for long hours until he loses consciousness, beating him and slapping him in the face, beating his feet with electric wires, beating his body with electric wires until he loses consciousness, forcing him to stand directly facing the Air Conditioner, beating him to be forced to hold his brother Abdul Aziz’s feet while being tortured, and telling him that his mother and siblings are imprisoned and won’t be released until he admits committing the aforementioned crime.This is a sample of the Saudi record in human rights violations and the violation of children’s rights, regardless of the fact that the entire charge was totally fabricated.