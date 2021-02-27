Turkey Condemns Coup Attempt in Armenia, FM Cavusoglu Says
Story Code : 918569
"We are against coups and coup attempts wherever in the world," Cavusoglu stated during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest. He added that the Caucasus has gained a chance for stability and peace that must not be missed.
Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey was “deeply concerned” over the developments in Armenia.
“We view the unfolding situation as a coup attempt and unequivocally condemn it. Turkey always sides with democracy and the free will of citizens – wherever in the world they may come under attack,” Altun wrote on Twitter, Daily Sabah reported.
Armenia’s prime minister spoke of a military coup Thursday after the military’s General Staff demanded that he step down after months of protests sparked by the nation’s defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with The Azerbaijan Republic.