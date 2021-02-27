Turkey Condemns Coup Attempt in Armenia, FM Cavusoglu Says

Islam Times - Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu on Thursday stated that as a country that "opposes any types of coups, no matter what – Turkey condemns the coup attempt in Armenia."

"We are against coups and coup attempts wherever in the world," Cavusoglu stated during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest. He added that the Caucasus has gained a chance for stability and peace that must not be missed.Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey was “deeply concerned” over the developments in Armenia.“We view the unfolding situation as a coup attempt and unequivocally condemn it. Turkey always sides with democracy and the free will of citizens – wherever in the world they may come under attack,” Altun wrote on Twitter, Daily Sabah reported.Armenia’s prime minister spoke of a military coup Thursday after the military’s General Staff demanded that he step down after months of protests sparked by the nation’s defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with The Azerbaijan Republic.