0
Saturday 27 February 2021 - 01:01

Turkey Condemns Coup Attempt in Armenia, FM Cavusoglu Says

Story Code : 918569
Turkey Condemns Coup Attempt in Armenia, FM Cavusoglu Says
"We are against coups and coup attempts wherever in the world," Cavusoglu stated during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest. He added that the Caucasus has gained a chance for stability and peace that must not be missed.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey was “deeply concerned” over the developments in Armenia.

“We view the unfolding situation as a coup attempt and unequivocally condemn it. Turkey always sides with democracy and the free will of citizens – wherever in the world they may come under attack,” Altun wrote on Twitter, Daily Sabah reported.

Armenia’s prime minister spoke of a military coup Thursday after the military’s General Staff demanded that he step down after months of protests sparked by the nation’s defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with The Azerbaijan Republic.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021