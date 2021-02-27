Saudi Arabia Rejects US Report on Khashoggi's Murder

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia has rejected a US intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

The US report, released on Friday, cited the Saudi crown prince's power over the intelligence and security forces, adding that they would not carry out such operation without a green light from him.The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the report included false information, adding that the government took "all necessary judicial measures" to prosecute the murderers."The concerned individuals were convicted and sentenced by the courts in the Kingdom, and these sentences were welcomed by the family of Jamal Khashoggi," the statement read.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia made sure to stress that its ties with the US were "robust and enduring.""This partnership has thrived for nearly eight decades on the basis of mutual respect, and the institutions in both countries have worked diligently to deepen these ties in all aspects," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.Twitter users shared the hashtag "Justice for Jamal" as individuals and organizations called for further political action against Saudi Arabia.The Committee to Protect Journalist, an advocacy group for press freedom, called on the US and the international community to sanction Mohammad bin Salman.CPJ calls on the U.S. and allies to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in response to today’s release of a declassified U.S. intelligence report alleging that the Crown Prince approved the 2018 killing of journalist #JamalKhashoggi.https://t.co/e21QfsCbBG— Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) February 26, 2021Agnes Callamard, a UN Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, also called on Washington to impose sanctions on the crown prince.“Banishing those responsible for ordering the execution of Jamal Khashoggi from the international stage is an important step towards justice and a key to sending the strongest message possible to would-be perpetrators the world over,” Callamard said in a statement.