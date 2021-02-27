0
Saturday 27 February 2021 - 05:23

Five Protesters Die, Dozens Injured in Clashes in Iraqi City

Among the fatalities, most died from bullet wounds, a hospital source said, adding that about 120 protesters were wounded. At least 57 members of the security forces were injured, according to another hospital source and a security source.

The clashes continued on Friday evening after a week of violence that erupted on Sunday when security forces fired to disperse protesters, who were trying to storm the provincial government building using rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Protesters are demanding the removal of the governor and justice for protesters who killed since 2019, Reuters reported.

Late on Friday Amnesty International said it “verified videos from Nassirya that contain clear audio of gunfire and show police firing weapons as well as dead protesters in the streets.”

Iraq’s biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out in October 2019 and continued for months, with hundreds of thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services, and removal of the ruling elite, whom they accused of corruption.

Nearly 500 people were killed, and the protests caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May 2020, has pledged justice for activists killed or abused by armed groups. But no prosecutions have occurred so far.

The clashes come just a week before Pope Francis visits Iraq from March 5 to 8. He is due to tour the ancient Mesopotamian site of Ur, only a few kilometers away from the clashes.
