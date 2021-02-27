0
Saturday 27 February 2021 - 12:20

Iran Able to Increase Uranium Enrichment To 60% In 24 Hours: Nuclear Chief

Story Code : 918675
Iran Able to Increase Uranium Enrichment To 60% In 24 Hours: Nuclear Chief
"We halted the Additional Protocol implementation to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] and restricted access to the country's nuclear sites within the framework of a counteractive law approved by the Iranian Parliament", said Ali Akbar Salehi.

Salehi also called the Parliament’s law, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, a golden opportunity, adding that the country got the chance to launch 20% Uranium enrichment in 24 hours.

He went on to quote Imam Khamenei that “Iran will not change its stance regarding its nuclear program, and that Tehran may initiate uranium enrichment up to 60% based on the domestic need of the country”, saying, “We have the capacity now, and as the law has allowed us, we can increase our Uranium enrichment up to 60% in 24 hours.”

Referring to a recent joint statement between the Iranian nuclear agency and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] which had been agreed upon during a visit of the agency’s director general Rafael Mariano Grossi to Tehran, Salehi said that Iran’s joint statement with the IAEA has no hidden aspect, and Grossi declared that IAEA recognizes Iran's right to enforce the parliamentary law.

After the US exit from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions on the Iranian nation, followed by the indifference of the European parties to the need for compensating Iran's losses as a result of the US violation of the international accord, Iran started reducing its nuclear deal commitments in five steps and finally suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol on Monday midnight.

Before ceasing the Additional protocol, Iran had begun enriching uranium to 20% purity in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the parliament dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a February 21 deadline for Biden administration to lift the US sanctions.
Related Stories
Iran to reach 190kSWUs of enrichment capacity in 10 months: Nuclear chief
Islam Times - Iran’s nuclear chief says the country could reach 190,000 SWUs (separative work unit) of uranium enrichment capacity within 10 months ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021