Saturday 27 February 2021 - 12:31

Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”

Story Code : 918680
In a statement carried by the state-run SANA news agency on Friday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the Arab country “strongly condemns the American act of aggression” in the early hours of the day on facilities used by forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] — better known by the Arabic name as Hashd al-Shaabi — at a border point in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor Province.

“In a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and Charter of the United Nations, the US warplanes on Thursday, February 25, 2021, launched a coward [act of] aggression by bombing some areas in Deir Ezzor Province near the Syrian-Iraqi borders,” it said.

“It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international” norms, the statement added.

The military action, the first of its kind under US President Joe Biden, has been met with a negative reaction, with many observers likening Biden’s approach to that of his hawkish predecessor, Donald Trump.

Iraqi resistance forces have been fighting remnants of the Takfiri Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terror group across border regions of Iraq and Syria in coordination with the governments in both Arab countries.

In a statement issued after the assault, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the raid authorized by Biden had been “deliberate”, claiming that it meant to “de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”
