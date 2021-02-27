0
Saturday 27 February 2021 - 12:39

US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says

Story Code : 918683
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
"We only have five years. And then, you need time for the Senate to consider advice and consent to ratification… If that’s six months to a year that really doesn’t allow for a lot of time" she pointed out.

According to Tomero, the US plans to pursue arms control negotiations with Russia in the next few years "if things go as planned", TASS reported.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky on Wednesday emphasized Moscow’s readiness to discuss strategic stability issues with the Joe Biden administration.

On February 3, Russia and the US exchanged notes on the completion of domestic procedures required to extend New START.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the extension has made it possible to maintain a key mechanism to preserve strategic stability.
Related Stories
Pentagon says US airstrike killed al-Qaeda commander in Afghanistan
Islam Times - US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter says a US airstrike has killed a senior al-Qaeda commander and two other militants in Afghanistan ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021