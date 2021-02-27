0
Saturday 27 February 2021 - 23:18

Saudi Coalition Reports of a Missile Attack on Riyadh

Story Code : 918796
Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya network reported Saturday night, referring to the Saudi coalition that its defense system had intercepted a missile attack on the Riyadh.

Saudi coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki claimed that Yemeni Ansarullah fired a ballistic missile at the Saudi capital, which was destroyed before hitting the target.

Saudi Arabia claims to have intercepted the missile, minutes before the news broke, Twitter users reported the sound of an explosion in Riyadh.

The Yemeni armed forces have not yet responded to the news and have not claimed responsibility.

The Yemeni military has repeatedly warned the Saudi coalition about continuing its attacks on Yemen and the siege of its people, saying it would respond to Riyadh's actions with missile and drone operations.
 
Comment


