0
Sunday 28 February 2021 - 11:08

Ex-CBI Official Warns of Risks of Investment in Bitcoin

Story Code : 918853
Ex-CBI Official Warns of Risks of Investment in Bitcoin
The former CBI deputy for modern technologies elaborated on the nature and function of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, according to Tasnim News Agency.

With years of experience and research on digital assets designed to work as a medium of trade exchange, Nasser Hakimi said the Iranian government ought to make definite regulations on cryptocurrencies, otherwise a financial disaster like the recent one in the stock market would be likely.

He also urged people to exercise caution in purchasing Bitcoin as long as the market is not clearly regulated, warning Bitcoiners about the legal risks of trading in the digital currency and the substantial fluctuation in its price.

The value of a single Bitcoin reached over 58,000 dollars for the first time in mid-February. Some major companies like MasterCard have announced that they are bringing a cryptocurrency onto their network and Tesla bought 1.5 billion dollars of Bitcoin earlier this year.

The new phenomenon’s bull market in the past year encouraged many around the world and also in Iran to invest in the field.

However, many financial gatekeepers are now expressing concerns about the future of cryptocurrency and the risks it involves.
Related Stories
Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon
Islam Times - The US Defense Department confirmed that extremist groups are "very aggressively" recruiting US military service members, amid reports ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021