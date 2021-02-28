0
Sunday 28 February 2021 - 11:46

Hezbollah Fighters Respond to Israel’s Benny Gantz, Reiterate Readiness to Avenge Martyr Ali Mohsen and Defend Lebanon

Story Code : 918858
Hezbollah Fighters Respond to Israel’s Benny Gantz, Reiterate Readiness to Avenge Martyr Ali Mohsen and Defend Lebanon
The Resistance fighters stood on one of Aita Shaab hills that directly face the Israeli army’s barrack, Branite, where the enemy’s defense minister Benny Gantz had threatened to deal a major blow to Lebanon if Hezbollah carries out any military operation against the Zionist troops.

 The fighters held Hezbollah flags and confirmed they would respond to the Israeli crime of killing the Resistance fighter, martyr Ali Mohsen, in an air raid on Syria in 2020, challenging all Gantz threats.

Hezbollah fighters also positioned several photos of the martyred commanders in the area, reiterating allegiance to the Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.
Comment


Featured Stories
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021