Hezbollah Fighters Respond to Israel’s Benny Gantz, Reiterate Readiness to Avenge Martyr Ali Mohsen and Defend Lebanon
Story Code : 918858
The Resistance fighters stood on one of Aita Shaab hills that directly face the Israeli army’s barrack, Branite, where the enemy’s defense minister Benny Gantz had threatened to deal a major blow to Lebanon if Hezbollah carries out any military operation against the Zionist troops.
The fighters held Hezbollah flags and confirmed they would respond to the Israeli crime of killing the Resistance fighter, martyr Ali Mohsen, in an air raid on Syria in 2020, challenging all Gantz threats.
Hezbollah fighters also positioned several photos of the martyred commanders in the area, reiterating allegiance to the Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.