0
Sunday 28 February 2021 - 21:21

Yellow Vest Protesters March in Paris against Macron Policies

Story Code : 918935
Yellow Vest Protesters March in Paris against Macron Policies
According to the latest financial data, France's economy shrank by 8.3 percent in 2020 mostly due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and lockdown measures.

"We are only asking for solutions, but they (the government) do not give us solutions, they put us in front of accomplished facts. They close hospitals. There are closed beds in hospitals and then they say that there are no more places (to treat people). They are going to tell us to stay at home. We can no longer accept it," said Nejeh, a protester and organizer.

The 'Yellow Vests' movement began as a grassroots citizen protest in November 2018 and quickly spread across the country with participants demanding what they see as economic and social justice.

While the number of activists taking to the streets has shrunk significantly since the start of the movement, their rallies are still being held on a regular basis.
Comment


Featured Stories
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021