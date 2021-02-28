Yellow Vest Protesters March in Paris against Macron Policies

Islam Times - Over a hundred 'Yellow Vest' protesters took to the streets of Paris on Saturday to express their disapproval of President Emmanuel Macron's government.

According to the latest financial data, France's economy shrank by 8.3 percent in 2020 mostly due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and lockdown measures."We are only asking for solutions, but they (the government) do not give us solutions, they put us in front of accomplished facts. They close hospitals. There are closed beds in hospitals and then they say that there are no more places (to treat people). They are going to tell us to stay at home. We can no longer accept it," said Nejeh, a protester and organizer.The 'Yellow Vests' movement began as a grassroots citizen protest in November 2018 and quickly spread across the country with participants demanding what they see as economic and social justice.While the number of activists taking to the streets has shrunk significantly since the start of the movement, their rallies are still being held on a regular basis.