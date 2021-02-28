0
Sunday 28 February 2021 - 22:18

Roadside Bomb Kills Three People in Somalian Capital

A roadside bomb blast near the Somalian capital Mogadishu claimed lives of at least three people as a military convoy was passing on Abd al-Ghassem Street.

Security forces have been dispatched to the scene of the blast. The sound of this terrible explosion was heard from most parts of Mogadishu, Anadolu news agency reported.

Although no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast, such incidents are attributed to the Takfiri-terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Elements of the al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia and regularly target security forces and civilians.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia has been trying to overthrow the government for more than seven years.
