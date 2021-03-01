0
Monday 1 March 2021 - 11:43

Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 919037
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said "many" people in Saudi Arabia want normalized relations with the Zionist entity, voicing hope the kingdom will join the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ agreed during former President Donald Trump's tenure.

Pompeo, who also served as Trump's CIA director, made the comments in a recorded video address to the so-called ‘Combat Anti-Semitism Movement’, which will give him its inaugural Global Leadership Award on Monday.

Under the shameful normalization deals, brokered by Trump last year, four majority Arab states, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, agreed to establish ties with the occupation entity.

The Zionist entity’s press was rife with speculation about other Arab nations interested in joining the pact, with powerhouse Saudi Arabia widely regarded as a top prize for ‘Israel’.

"Predicting the future has proven a struggle for me," Pompeo said in remarks shared with AFP, adding that he thinks "many more" countries will seek ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity. 

"I hope that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can find its way to join the ‘Abraham Accords.’ I know that many inside that country want that to take place," he noted.

Meanwhile, sources in Tel Aviv said Pompeo and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November in the Red Sea city of NEOM.

The meeting, denied by Riyadh, fueled frenzied speculation in the occupied territories that a normalization deal might be close.
Related Stories
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Islam Times - The allegation by US officials accusing Iran of support for al-Qaeda has no purpose except for appeasing the Zionist Regime and gaining ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021