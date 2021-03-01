Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - As if the ex-top American diplomat has uncovered a hidden secret!

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said "many" people in Saudi Arabia want normalized relations with the Zionist entity, voicing hope the kingdom will join the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ agreed during former President Donald Trump's tenure.Pompeo, who also served as Trump's CIA director, made the comments in a recorded video address to the so-called ‘Combat Anti-Semitism Movement’, which will give him its inaugural Global Leadership Award on Monday.Under the shameful normalization deals, brokered by Trump last year, four majority Arab states, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, agreed to establish ties with the occupation entity.The Zionist entity’s press was rife with speculation about other Arab nations interested in joining the pact, with powerhouse Saudi Arabia widely regarded as a top prize for ‘Israel’."Predicting the future has proven a struggle for me," Pompeo said in remarks shared with AFP, adding that he thinks "many more" countries will seek ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity."I hope that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can find its way to join the ‘Abraham Accords.’ I know that many inside that country want that to take place," he noted.Meanwhile, sources in Tel Aviv said Pompeo and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November in the Red Sea city of NEOM.The meeting, denied by Riyadh, fueled frenzied speculation in the occupied territories that a normalization deal might be close.