0
Monday 1 March 2021 - 14:05

US Looking for Russian Hacker over Identity Theft of Military

Story Code : 919064
US Looking for Russian Hacker over Identity Theft of Military
According to the arrest warrant, seen by The Daily Beast, the personal data was stolen to buy Apple products and luxury watches worth about $55,000 from American military exchanges.

The Secret Service notes that the purchased goods were delivered to at least 20 different addresses in the United States and then shipped to a Russian city, where a training academy of the Federal Security Service (FSB) is located, Sputnik reported.

The news outlet notes that the hacker used re-shippers, who received parcels with goods and then sent them to other addresses both in Russia and the United States.

The Daily Beast said, citing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), that US military veterans become victims of identity theft 76 percent more often than civilians.

In 2020, the FTC received more than 50,000 identity theft complaints from military personnel, with an average cost of fraudulent activities estimated at $600, roughly double the $311 lost to scammers by civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021