US Falls Behind in Countering Cyber Attacks

Islam Times - The US National Security Commission has said in its latest report that the federal government is not prepared to defend the country against new threats posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence technologies.

"The United States needs to make significant changes to keep pace with countries like China and Russia in the field of artificial intelligence to address national security concerns," the National Security Commission stated in a report on Tuesday morning.The United States must now invest in using artificial intelligence systems and innovations to safeguard security, progress, and protect the future of the US political system, the NSC said.The US National Security Commission report emphasizes that the United States has lagged behind in protecting against these threats posed by artificial intelligence which foreign powers increased using in order to obtain information and cyberattacks.The commission was established as part of the US National Defense Authorization Act in 2019, and most of its members are appointed by Congress.