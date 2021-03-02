0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 11:16

Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report

Story Code : 919227
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
The military junta in charge of the country is using “‘Israeli’-made surveillance drones, European iPhone cracking devices and American software that can hack into computers and vacuum up their contents” to enforce its rule.

Documents obtained by the paper showed the government “triangulated” between social media posts and internet provider addresses to arrest dissidents since the military coup February 1, which sparked international condemnation and sanctions.

The report said the civilian government was pressed to accept a high surveillance budget, citing a lawmaker. Much of the technology is “dual use,” meaning it can be used for both civilian law enforcement and military applications.

The Zionist entity allegedly banned military sales to Myanmar following the genocide of its predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority in 2018, yet its imports have appeared since then.

Notably, soldiers deployed on the day of the coup from what appeared to be trucks produced by the Zionist entity’s Gaia Automotive Industries, specifically models mass-produced after the ‘Israeli’ ban.

The head of Gaia, Shlomi Shraga, said all vehicles exported had the necessary approval of the ‘Israeli’ War Ministry.

The New York Times also named the Zionist weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems and digital forensics company Cellebrite as providing services to the government.

Although both companies denied doing businesses, Myanmar officials stated spare parts for drones were obtained in the past two years from Elbit.

Rights lawyer U Khin Maung Zaw likewise told the NYT that Cellebrite was used in court, particularly against journalists who had exposed crimes against the Rohingya people.
Related Stories
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump stormed out of a covid-19 press conference at the White House on Monday after clashing with reporters asking ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021