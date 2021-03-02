Iran: US Diplomacy Claims ‘Hypocritical Rhetoric’

Islam Times - Iran slammed the US’ backing for diplomacy as ‘hypocritical rhetoric’ as long as it has not lifted the sanctions on Tehran.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday Iranian administration’s Spokesman Ali Rabiee said the US government’s claim that it believes in diplomacy is mere “hypocritical rhetoric and unacceptable” without the practical removal of the sanctions on Iran.The spokesperson rejected a proposal from the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for the US’ participation in the JCPOA meetings as a guest, saying the time is not ripe to work on that idea since the sanctions imposed after the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA have not been removed yet.“We believe in diplomacy as the only way out of the impasse created by the US. But the least thing to prove goodwill is that the US, which has reneged on its primary commitments under the (UNSC) Resolution 2231, should honor them,” Rabiee noted.The spokesperson reminded the administration of US President Joe Biden that it cannot follow the policies of its predecessor Donald Trump and expect results.In 2018, the US left the deal under Trump and returned the sanctions that Iran has denounced as “economic terrorism.” Washington then successfully pressured the European trio into abiding by the economic bans and stopping their trade with Tehran.