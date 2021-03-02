0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 12:51

Iran: US Diplomacy Claims ‘Hypocritical Rhetoric’

Story Code : 919243
Iran: US Diplomacy Claims ‘Hypocritical Rhetoric’
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday Iranian administration’s Spokesman Ali Rabiee said the US government’s claim that it believes in diplomacy is mere “hypocritical rhetoric and unacceptable” without the practical removal of the sanctions on Iran.

The spokesperson rejected a proposal from the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal for the US’ participation in the JCPOA meetings as a guest, saying the time is not ripe to work on that idea since the sanctions imposed after the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA have not been removed yet.

“We believe in diplomacy as the only way out of the impasse created by the US. But the least thing to prove goodwill is that the US, which has reneged on its primary commitments under the (UNSC) Resolution 2231, should honor them,” Rabiee noted.

The spokesperson reminded the administration of US President Joe Biden that it cannot follow the policies of its predecessor Donald Trump and expect results.

In 2018, the US left the deal under Trump and returned the sanctions that Iran has denounced as “economic terrorism.” Washington then successfully pressured the European trio into abiding by the economic bans and stopping their trade with Tehran.
Related Stories
Iran Cmdr.: Expulsion of US, Most Important Step to Restore Security to West Asia
Islam Times - A senior Iranian military official says expulsion of the United States from the West Asia region is the most important step toward ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021