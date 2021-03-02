US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Travels to Kabul and Qatar

Islam Times - The special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation is traveling to Kabul and Qatar this week, according to an official announcement.

The Biden administration, which is currently reviewing its Afghan policy, has asked Zalmay Khalilzad to continue with his position and lead the Afghan peace process. The top American diplomat is likely to visit additional regional capitals as well, the US State Department said."He will resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic and Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives, and regional countries whose interests are best served by the achievement of a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," it said in a statement.