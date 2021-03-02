0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 22:22

US Accuses Iran of Escalating Tensions in Yemen

Story Code : 919322
Without referring to Saudi aggression against Yemen for the past seven years, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed in a statement on Tuesday that the Yemeni Ansarullah movement has a significant role in escalating the humanitarian crisis in the country.

He also condemned recent Yemeni missile and drone attacks on Riyadh and some other cities in south Saudi Arabia, noting that the US has imposed sanctions on two Ansarullah commanders due to such actions.

Blinken also claimed that Ansarullah is using weapons, intelligence, training, and support from Iran to launch attacks against civilians and infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State further claimed that Iran’s involvement in Yemen has intensified the crisis in the country, adding that this will lead to the escalation of tensions and instability in the region.
