0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 22:56

US Capitol on High Alert with Almost 5,000 National Guard Troops on Streets

Story Code : 919323
US Capitol on High Alert with Almost 5,000 National Guard Troops on Streets
The US Capitol Police requested 4,900 National Guard troops remain in the nation's capital until at least March 12, The Daily Mail reported.

It's not known publicly if there are any threats to the Capitol, which was the site of the pro-Trump insurrection on January 6 that left five dead. 

March 4 is important for QAnon conspirators because it was the former inauguration date of the country before the 20th Amendment moved it up to its current date in January. 

Conspirators, who believe Trump's claims that the election was "rigged", believe that Trump will be able to claim the presidency on the historic inauguration date on Thursday.

Trump, whose claims the election was "stolen" from him and his supporters led to the Capitol siege, and his impeachment and suspension from Twitter, is continuing to fan the flames of anger among his supporters.

During his remarks at CPAC on Sunday, he mentioned the possibility of winning for "a third time" if he chooses to run for president again, a continuation of his 2020 victory claim.

March 4 used to be the inauguration date for presidents, but the date was moved up by the advent of the 20th Amendment to reduce "lame duck" time, according to CNET.

Based on the interpretation QAnon has of the laws since then, Ulysses S. Grant is the last legitimate president of the country.

QAnon beliefs have rarely been validated by the realities that have unfolded around the conspiracy's followers.

Followers believe Trump is working against Satanic members of Hollywood and the Democratic Party who are running a pedophile ring, which led to the infamous Pizzagate incident.

They also believe John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and that COVID-19 is a conspiracy that was invented to hurt Trump's reelection chances.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021