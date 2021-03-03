0
Wednesday 3 March 2021 - 00:46

Terror Group Launches Operation in SE Iran

Story Code : 919328
Terror Group Launches Operation in SE Iran
Jeish al-Adl terror group has mounted a terrorist attack against a vehicle carrying unarmed engineers in Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

No further detail has been reported so far.
