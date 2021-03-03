Poll Shows Most Republican Voters Back Trump 2024 Bid

Islam Times - A narrow majority of Republican voters say they would support former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.

The poll shows 52 percent of GOP voters back Trump, who has floated a potential comeback in 2024 after losing to President Joe Biden in November.That makes him far and away the favorite for his party’s presidential nod; former Vice President Mike Pence placed second with 18 percent support, while former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came in third with only 7 percent support.If Trump ultimately decides against another presidential bid, however, it’s Pence who picks up the most support, according to the poll.Forty-one percent of GOP voters surveyed said they prefer Pence for the nomination if Trump isn’t on the ballot. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) takes second place in that scenario, garnering 16 percent support, while Haley remains in third with the backing of 10 percent of GOP voters.The poll suggests that more than a month after leaving the White House, Trump remains the most influential Republican in the country, commanding the support of a loyal base of voters. Despite his loss in November, nearly two-thirds of GOP voters — 64 percent — believe that Trump actually won and that the election was stolen from him, a claim that the former president has repeatedly made.Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Trump hinted at a possible 2024 run, while echoing his baseless claim that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election.“I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” Trump stated, referring to Democrats.Meanwhile, most voters — 61 percent — believe that Biden will serve only one term in the White House, while about 39 percent of respondents say they expect the 78-year-old president to run once again in 2024.But there's a stark partisan divide when it comes to Biden’s future political plans.Sixty percent of Democratic voters believe that he will seek a second term in office, while 40 percent say he will be a one-term president. Eighty-two percent of Republicans, on the other hand, believe Biden will not run for a second term, while only 18 percent say he will.“Trump could well be the Republican nominee again if he decides to run again as no one else yet has a strong enough national profile in the party,” Mark Penn, the director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said, adding, “But it’s far from a sure thing for him, and most believe he won’t get the chance to have a rematch against Joe Biden. Only Democrats think Biden will run for a second term.”