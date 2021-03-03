Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah

Islam Times - The Supreme Council of Humanitarian Affairs of Yemeni Marib Province reported that airstrikes by the Saudi coalition of aggression had targeted Yemeni refugee camps in Sirwah.

The council said the coalition of aggression bombed on Tuesday two refugee camps during six airstrikes.According to the report, the Saudi-led military campaign’s attacks on the camps were aimed at intimidating Yemeni refugees and forcing them to move to areas controlled by coalition mercenaries in an attempt to use them as human shields.The two camps are inhabited by more than 800 families and their locations have been known since their establishment five years ago.Marib province was hit by more than 40,000 airstrikes during the years of aggression, which displaced thousands of families and destroyed homes, farms, infrastructure and service facilities in international silence.