0
Wednesday 3 March 2021 - 11:24

2nd US Military Convoy Targeted in Southern Iraq

Story Code : 919441
Iraqi sources reported today that another US military logistics convoy was targeted in the southern province of Al-Qadisiyyah.

Saberin News Channel reported that the logistics convoy of the American forces was targeted on a road in the city of Al-Diwaniyah.

According to the report, the attack took place at 12 noon today (Baghdad time). The convoy was carrying logistics equipment to the Harir base in Erbil, which was targeted on the Al-Diwaniyah International Highway.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday morning that a convoy carrying logistics equipment for US forces was targeted in the southern city of Samawah.

“Al-Alam Al-Maqawim Network” reported that Qasim Al-Jabarin faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Iraqi sources reported yesterday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the central Iraqi province of Babil in the city of Hillah in southern Baghdad province.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.
