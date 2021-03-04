Russia Warns IAEA against Adopting ‘Stupid’ Anti-Iran Resolution

Islam Times - Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov warned the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] against adopting a resolution against Iran at a session of its Board of Governors.

Ulyanov, in a series of posts published on his Twitter page on Wednesday, stated that the UN nuclear agency’s board faces a “great challenge” at the upcoming session on the Iranian nuclear program, during which an anti-Iran resolution is set to be put to vote.He also warned that any hostile move by the IAEA’s Board of Governors against Iran would undermine prospects for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], the formal name of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.They “can really contribute to” the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] and its promotion worldwide besides revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal,” he said. “They also can decide not to oppose highly risky political experiments. The Governors have to make a choice.”He explained, “When I say “a highly risky political experiment” I mean an adoption of a stupid resolution which can undermine the prospects for a restoration of #JCPOA exactly at the moment when this task becomes very much feasible.”Ulyanov further noted that the adoption of a hasty anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA board will mess up the current situation and would possibly precipitate an international crisis.“Our advice: if you are not ready to be associated with a possible international crisis, let’s refrain from hasty actions. Let’s give a chance for diplomacy,” he told the IAEA Board members.The IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors is holding a quarterly meeting this week against the backdrop of faltering efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal now that US President Joe Biden is in office. A vote on the anti-resolution is due by the end of the week.