0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 03:20

Daesh Admits Killing Female Media Workers in East Afghanistan

Story Code : 919534
Daesh Admits Killing Female Media Workers in East Afghanistan
The terror group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female employees of a television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Tuesday evening, according to the SITE Intelligence group.

The women, who worked for local broadcaster Enikas TV, were aged between 18 and 20 and were shot on their way home from work, according to Afghan officials. Their burials took place on Wednesday after prayer ceremonies, according to a provincial council member.

A fourth women wounded in the attack was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, hospital officials said.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, which local police initially blamed on the insurgent Taliban, who denied any involvement.

"Such attacks on our innocent compatriots, especially women, contradict the teachings of Islam, Afghan culture and the spirit of peace, and make the current crisis and war difficult and long," said a statement from Ghani's office.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
3 March 2021
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
3 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
3 March 2021
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
2 March 2021
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021