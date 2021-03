Daesh Admits Killing Female Media Workers in East Afghanistan

Islam Times - Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan.

The terror group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female employees of a television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Tuesday evening, according to the SITE Intelligence group.The women, who worked for local broadcaster Enikas TV, were aged between 18 and 20 and were shot on their way home from work, according to Afghan officials. Their burials took place on Wednesday after prayer ceremonies, according to a provincial council member.A fourth women wounded in the attack was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, hospital officials said.Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, which local police initially blamed on the insurgent Taliban, who denied any involvement."Such attacks on our innocent compatriots, especially women, contradict the teachings of Islam, Afghan culture and the spirit of peace, and make the current crisis and war difficult and long," said a statement from Ghani's office.