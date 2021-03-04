0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 04:28

‘Israel’ Sentences Palestinian Lawmaker to Two Years in Prison

Story Code : 919538
‘Israel’ Sentences Palestinian Lawmaker to Two Years in Prison
Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP], has been held without charge since October 2019. Her sentence will include time served, meaning she is to be released in October.

Jarrar has been in and out of Zionist occupation prison in recent years. She was sentenced to 15 months in 2015 on alleged charges of incitement and membership in the PFLP. But much of that time she has been held in administrative detention, a controversial ‘Israeli’ policy in which Palestinian suspects can be held for lengthy periods without charge.

In a statement Tuesday, the military said Jarrar confessed to holding a position in the party from 2016 until her arrest in 2019 and in that role she received reports and other unspecified information.

Yet the statement acknowledged the case suffered from "significant evidentiary difficulties" and that Jarrar "did not deal with organizational or military aspects of the organization."

Jarrar's husband, Ghassan, said the sentence is "an expression of the nature of ‘Israel's’ occupation" of the Palestinian territories.

"There are no specific charges against her except that she was elected to the Legislative Council on a list that ‘Israel’ rejects," Ghassan Jarrar said. "It is a political persecution."
Comment


Featured Stories
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
3 March 2021
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
3 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
3 March 2021
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
2 March 2021
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021