Thursday 4 March 2021 - 05:11

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

Turkish security forces held simultaneous raids in 12 districts of Istanbul to arrest 16 foreigners, who allegedly have been active in Syria and Iraq, state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

The source added that digital materials and organizational documents were seized during the operation.

Since 2013, ISIS has repeatedly attacked turkey with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four-armed attacks within its borders.

ISIS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and began military operations in Iraq and Syria, as well as in other areas in the Middle East. The group has since been eliminated from most of the territories previously occupied but it is still able to carry out sporadic terrorist attacks.
