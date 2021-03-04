Ansarullah Refutes Reports on its Direct Talks with US in Oman

Islam Times - Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah Movment has not engaged in direct negotiations with the US, with all contacts between the sides held through Oman's mediation, Houthi Spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, news agencies reported that the representatives of the Houthi movement have conducted direct negotiations with senior American officials in Oman in late February."The contact was only through our Omani brothers. There was no direct contact," Abdelsalam stated."We have informed them [Omanis] of our position regarding the settlement of the conflict in Yemen. In case of an attack and blockade, we will respond to this with full force. Therefore, if they [the US] want to settle the conflict, they should stop violence and lift the blockade," Abdessalam said, stressing that the US "was at the head of aggression against Yemen".The spokesman added that the Houthi movement demanded that the war was stopped throughout Yemen, not only in some regions of the country, and the air, naval and land blockade on Yemen was lifted.US President Joe Biden announced earlier that the war in Yemen must end, retracted Washington support for any offensive military operations in the country and revoked the previous Donald Trump administration decision to blacklist the Houthi movement as a global terrorist group.