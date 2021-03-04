0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 10:01

Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Wednesday night, Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah “remains in state of defense, but we will make ‘Israel’ see stars if it attacks” Lebanon.

“Hezbollah clearly declares that it has no intention of starting a war. Israel must understand that the arena is not open to it, and today the battle will be within the Israeli entity.”

On Hezbollah’s retaliation to the killing of one of Hezbollah fighters in Syria last summer, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the equation set by Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is still in place.

“When they attacked a brother of ours in Syria, we decided that we will respond to this attack, and such decision is still in place,” Hezbollah deputy chief added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem revealed that the US Embassy in Beirut has contracted two Lebanese media outlets in a bid to tarnish Hezbollah’s image.

“The US Embassy in Beirut is paying much money to these two media outlets in order to publish daily reports on Hezbollah,” Sheikh Qassem told Al-Mayadeen.

On the issue of Beirut Port blast, Sheikh Qassem said the investigation is ongoing and is aimed at trying to determine whether the incident was caused by an act of sabotage, errors or an Israeli attack.

Investigations conducted by the US, France and Germany that were leaked found “mistakes committed, not an intentional criminal act.”

He demanded that the investigations be revealed so that families can receive compensation from insurance companies and stressed that it’s not Hezbollah’s job to announce the results of the investigation, but rather the job of the judiciary and concerned authorities.

In this context, Sheikh Qassem pointed to “a group of Lebanese politicians whose primary job is to link any incident directly to Hezbollah to discredit him.”

Touching upon the issue of forming government, he stressed that the problem lies in disagreements between President Aoun and Designate-PM Saad Hariri, stressing an urgent need to solve this crisis.

In this regard, Sheikh Qassem voiced Hezbollah’s continuous readiness to help solve disagreements between Aoun and Hariri.
