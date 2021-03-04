0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 21:10

Rouhani: No Room for Political Games at IAEA

Story Code : 919721
“The [International Atomic Energy] Agency is not a venue for political games. Political games must be abandoned. The Agency is a place for technical work,” the Iranian president said on Wednesday after inaugurating a number of projects carried out by the Interior Ministry.

Highlighting Iran’s close cooperation with the IAEA, Rouhani lashed out at the three European states for pressing on with the anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA.

“I advise them not to do that,” the president added.

Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have reached a good agreement, he noted, stressing that Iran’s nuclear activities are hundred percent peaceful.

Following a recent visit to Tehran by the IAEA director general, Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog issued a joint statement, declaring that Iran will stop its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and will deny IAEA inspectors access to its nuclear facilities beyond the Safeguards Agreement as of February 23, 2021 for three months.

According to the Iranian Parliament’s ‘Strategic Action’ on lifting sanctions and safeguarding national interests, ratified in October 2020, Tehran has halted the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol because the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal have failed to honor their commitments.
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Islam Times - Iranian President Hasan Rouhani made it clear in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart that the 2015 nuclear deal would be not renegotiated by any means, stressing ...
