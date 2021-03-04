0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 21:54

Damascus and Moscow: US-led Coalition Continues to Support Terrorists in Syria

“The western coalition forces, after consolidating their presence on the Syrian territory under the pretext of terrorism, stir the activities of criminal militias , providing them with weapons, ammunition and money, and training their terrorist members,” the two committees said in a statement on Thursday.

They added that the US, in violation of international law and the UN Charter, launched air strikes on Syrian lands, occupied large areas and supported illegitimate armed groups, which would stir terrorist activity in the region.

The two committees concluded by saying that despite the efforts of the Syrian leadership to restore peaceful life to the country, the US and its allies continue to follow the policy of sanctions which aim to “oblige the Syrian people to surrender to the western countries’ instructions.”
Source : SANA
Comment


