Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s minister of war Benny Gantz boasted that the regime would act independently regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

The Israeli military is updating plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites and is prepared to act independently, Gantz told Fox News.The regime has identified numerous targets inside Iran that would hurt its ability to develop an alledged nuclear bomb, claimed the official."If the world stops them before, it's very much good. But if not, we must stand independently and we must defend ourselves by ourselves," Gantz said boasted.Tehran has time and again stressed the determination to defend its soil, warning enemies that any hostile act will be met with a prompt and appropriate response.The Islamic Republic highlights that its nuclear program is peaceful as the weapons of mass destruction have no place in the defense doctrine of the country.