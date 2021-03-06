Biden, Europe Allies Worry “Israel” Is Preparing a Substantial Attack on Iran

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity suspects Iran intentionally dispatched a ship to dump hundreds of tons of crude oil onto its beaches, the area's worst ecological disaster in decades, in revenge for the November assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist, according to “Israeli” officials and media.

But “Israeli” officials tell Insider the statement from the environmental minister directly blaming Iran released Wednesday was premature as the military and intelligence services have yet to make a final determination on both Iranian culpability and the appropriate level of response to what would be the most brazen act of environmental terrorism in recent history."That statement should have never been made," a former “Israeli” intelligence official, who still consults for the government and therefore cannot be named, told Insider. He explained that the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] and Mossad are responsible for investigating attacks on the “Israeli” entity, “determining the responsibility and suggesting a course of action to respond. That process is underway and it is not the portfolio of the environmental minister to start wars with Iran”.For the past two weeks, tons of crude oil have washed ashore on occupied Palestine and Lebanon's beaches destroying wildlife and causing ecological damage that could take years to restore, according to environmental experts. But after the “Israeli” minister directly accused Iran of a complex operation to drop the oil offshore, the issue took on a new dimension as fears in Washington and Europe rose over the possibility of an “Israeli” response.When pressed on whether “Israeli” military and intelligence services suspect an Iranian operation as described by the minister, the former official conceded that was the case."Well yes, it does look that way but there's a process for gathering all the intelligence and evidence and synthesizing into useful information that can help decision-making," said the official. "It's being treated as a direct attack on ‘Israel’ by a foreign enemy, the most potentially serious since 2006 [attack by Hezbollah to kidnap two ‘Israeli’ soldiers]. The [prime minister's office] was already undergoing determination about the attack by Iran on [the ship]. Strike options were already being considered on that alone."On February 26, two blasts struck an “Israeli” owned cargo ship operating in the Gulf of Oman. “Israeli” officials immediately blamed Iranian forces. That “attack” had already sparked a heated debate in the “Israeli” entity about the need to respond against Iranian targets.With that “attack” firmly blamed on Iran, there is growing concern that “Israeli” intelligence will make the same determination as the environmental ministry – that the oil spill is an Iranian operation. The “Israeli” entity could use the provocations as a reason to strike Iran just as Europe and the United States hope to re-start nuclear talks with Iran in exchange for a reopening of economic trade and more peaceful relations."Iran is very good at managing escalation, but if both incidents were their work this represents a gamble because both operations have made the Israelis substantially angrier than normal provocations," said a European diplomat in the region, who refused to be named because of extreme sensitivity."Iran must know that ‘Israel’ is looking for a good reason to escalate things themselves because of fears that Biden will ignore them in cutting a new deal on the nuclear program," said the diplomat. "And while I normally welcome nations not rushing to conclusions, I suspect I'd prefer if [‘Israel’ Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu] would go on television shouting and waving pictures of dead sea turtles. Until he gives that performance there's a concern it means the planners are working on a substantial response, which would be a problem for those of use who want a nuclear deal."An official at the US National Security Council – who does not speak to the media for attribution – said the concern of an “Israeli” response was real but frustration with Iran's provocations was mounting in both DC and Europe."Everyone knows Bibi wants to slow down any resumption of talks on the nukes and is looking for an excuse to force some action that can't be undone," said the official.