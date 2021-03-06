0
Saturday 6 March 2021 - 11:05

Biden Extends National Emergency, Sanctions With Respect to Iran

Story Code : 920009
Biden Extends National Emergency, Sanctions With Respect to Iran
Iran's actions and policies “continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Biden said in a Friday notice, accusing Tehran of "proliferation and development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities," maintaining a “network and campaign of regional aggression,” supporting “terrorist groups" and for the "malign activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

According to a separate Friday letter sent to Senate President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-CA], Biden technically extended a 1995 emergency declaration, which prohibited investment in Iranian oil companies or in Iran's petroleum deposits. However, such a state of emergency has existed since 1979, when the Iranian Revolution overthrew Mohammed Reza Shah, the pro-Western monarch whose rule the US and UK had secured against a populist movement led by Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadeq 26 years earlier.

"The actions and policies of the Government of Iran continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," the notice states. It enables the seizure of Iranian government assets and the imposition of economic sanctions against the Iranian economy.

The move comes amid an ongoing crisis over the United States' possible return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], an eight-party deal in which Iran agreed to strict limits on its uranium refining in exchange for the lowering of international sanctions against its economy. In 2018, the US unilaterally pulled out, with then-US President Donald Trump claiming Iran had violated the deal – something no other party to the deal agreed with and did not follow Trump's cutting off of trade and return of sanctions.

In response, Iran began reducing its commitments to the deal, increasing the quality and quantity of uranium it refines and limiting the ability of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to perform surprise inspections. After Biden took office in January, he signaled a willingness to return to the deal, but now the two nations have reached an impasse as each insists the other make the first move.

It also comes in the wake of a US airstrike on a military depot in eastern Syria last month that US intelligence claimed was operated by Kataib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al Shuhada. The militias are part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, a collection of militias that formed the backbone of Iraq and Iran's fight against Daesh, but which Washington has claimed now operate as "Iranian proxies."

The airstrike was in response to a rocket attack in Erbil that killed an American civilian contractor and injured several other people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
6 March 2021
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
6 March 2021
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
6 March 2021
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
5 March 2021
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
5 March 2021
NATO Chief Calls
NATO Chief Calls 'Rise of China' Reason for Europe, North America to Work Together
5 March 2021
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
5 March 2021
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
4 March 2021
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
4 March 2021
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
4 March 2021
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
4 March 2021
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
3 March 2021