0
Sunday 7 March 2021 - 08:22

Palestinian Family Forced to Demolish Own Home

Story Code : 920143
Palestinian Family Forced to Demolish Own Home
The Palestinian Information Center, citing sources, reported on Saturday that Israeli authorities left Yehya Abu Rayyala, the father, no choice but to totally knock down his own home in its entirety in Issawiya, a district in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Last year and following a municipal demolition order, he was forced to tear down part of his house.

The municipality had ordered Abu Rayyala to raze his building and if he refused to do as ordered, demolition crews from the municipality would do the job, and in that case, he would have to pay the sum of 150,000 shekels as demolition costs.

The municipality’s order to raze the building was issued under the pretext of lacking the necessary construction license, which is almost impossible to obtain.

Abu Rayyala was living with his wife and two kids in their house.

The Israeli regime routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank, claiming that the structures have been built without the so-called permits. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition if they do not.

Since January 2020, the Israeli regime has forced dozens of Palestinians in the city to raze their homes amid hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020, the Israeli rights group B’Tselem reported that the Tel Aviv regime used other strategies to block Palestinian use of land in order to pave the way for new settlements.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
6 March 2021
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
6 March 2021
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
6 March 2021
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
5 March 2021
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
5 March 2021
NATO Chief Calls
NATO Chief Calls 'Rise of China' Reason for Europe, North America to Work Together
5 March 2021
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
5 March 2021
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
4 March 2021
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
4 March 2021
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
4 March 2021
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
4 March 2021
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
3 March 2021