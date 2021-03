Islam Times - Despite strict security measures in Baghdad and various Iraqi cities due to the visit of Pope Francis to the country, two bombs exploded in the Iraqi capital on Sunday.

A roadside bomb exploded in front of a house in Sadr City, east of the capital, today, a security source said.According to the reports, the bomb did not cause any casualties and only damaged several local buildings.A stun grenade was reportedly exploded in Al Za'franiya but also damaged some buildings.The Iraqi media and officials have not yet released further details of the two incidents.