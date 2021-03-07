0
Sunday 7 March 2021 - 12:01

Pope Calls for Peace from Ruins of Iraq’s War Battered Mosul

Story Code : 920167
Pope Calls for Peace from Ruins of Iraq’s War Battered Mosul
Francis traveled to northern Iraq on the final day of his historic visit to the country’s dwindling number of Christians, who were forced to leave their homes en masse when IS militants overtook vast swaths of northern Iraq in the summer of 2014.

In a scene unimaginable just four years ago, the pontiff mounted a stage in a city square surrounded by the remnants of four heavily damaged churches belonging to some of Iraq’s myriad Christian rites and denominations. A jubilant crowd welcomed him.

“How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people – Muslims, Christians, Yazidis – who were cruelly annihilated by terrorism – and others forcibly displaced or killed,” Francis said.

Today, however, we reaffirm our conviction that fraternity is more durable than fratricide, that hope is more powerful than hatred, that peace more powerful than war.”
 
Comment


Featured Stories
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
7 March 2021
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
7 March 2021
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
7 March 2021
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
6 March 2021
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
6 March 2021
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
6 March 2021
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
6 March 2021
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
5 March 2021
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
5 March 2021
NATO Chief Calls
NATO Chief Calls 'Rise of China' Reason for Europe, North America to Work Together
5 March 2021
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
5 March 2021
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
4 March 2021