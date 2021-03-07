Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Home Front: 8 Ballistic Missiles, 14 Drones Target Aramco Company in Ras Tanura and Military Targets in Al-Dammam

Islam Times - Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, General Yahya Sarea, announced on Sunday evening that the details of a new major offensive against the Saudi home front.

General Sarea indicated that 14 drones, 10 of which were Sammad III, and 8 ballistic rockets, including a Zulfikar missile. were used to strike Aramco oil refinery at Ras Tanura seaport and military targets in Al-Dammam city in the context of the sixth balance of deterrence operation.The Yemeni military spokesman added that the Yemeni forces used four drones (Qasef K2) and seven Badr missiles to strike military targets in the two cities of Asir and Jizan.General Sarea stressed that all the targets were hit accurately, vowing more operations in response to the ongoing Saudi aggression and blockade.Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, which is supported by US, UK, and Israel, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.