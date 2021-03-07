Arab News Media: Israeli Ship Blasted from Inside

Islam Times - The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news channel released footage of the recent explosion at an Israeli cargo ship in the Sea of Oman that had been recorded by the Iranian drones, and further rejected Tel Aviv’s allegations that the vessel had come under attack by Iranian mines or missiles.

The footage released by al-Mayadeen displayed the Israeli ship after the blast, while the Arab media outlet said it had been recorded by Iranian drones.Iranian UAVs fly over the waterway on a routine schedual for reconnaissance missions.Al-Mayadeen further dismissed the Israeli officials’ claims that the blast was the result of an attack from outside.Meantime, an Iranian official told al-Mayadeen on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's allegations against Iran were suspicious, adding that he is attempting to start crisis in the region by different means.He stressed that there is no reason for Iran to attack the Israeli cargo ship, saying that this is not the first time that a vessel belonging to Israel has entered the Persian Gulf waters.The Iranian official said that the ship had also docked in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in March 2020.Iran last Monday strongly dismissed allegations raised by Netanyahu about the country’s involvement in the explosion of an Israel-owned ship in the Sea of Oman and Tehran’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons, calling them as symptoms of his morbid obsessive-compulsive disorder.“The occupying regime is the root cause of all insecurities and instabilities, and these projections are fully goal-oriented. The Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are our immediate area of security and we will not allow them to intimidate others by these statements. The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime is suffering from a mental illness. This regime knows that in our security sphere, our response has been precise and strong,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in a press conference in Tehran.“These allegations are being made by the Quds occupying regime, and we not only strongly reject them, but we have also been monitoring all the actions made by the regime in security zone of Iran in the past few months, and we will give a response where it happens,” he added.