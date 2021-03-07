0
Sunday 7 March 2021 - 22:30

Three Gazan Fishermen Martyred in Israeli Attack Off Khan Yunis

Story Code : 920240
On Sunday, reports quoted local sources as saying that Israeli regime navy and forces had opened fire at Palestinian fishermen sailing off Gaza City and at herders to the east of Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Information Center, quoting local sources, also reported that the Zionist forces opened fire on Palestinian fishermen in their boats off the shore of al-Sudaniya area in the northwest of Gaza City on Sunday morning.

Head of the Gaza fishermen's syndicate asserted that three fishermen were martyred in a projectile attack, the center said, adding that their bodies have arrived at Naser Hospital in Khan Yunis, without giving further details.

The Gaza Interior Ministry says it has started investigating the death of three fishermen following an explosion in their boat off the coast of Khan Yunis.

This comes as the Israeli forces have also fired at herders from watchtowers and military vehicles in the east of Khan Yunis, forcing them to leave the area, according to sources. 

Over the past few years, the Israeli forces have carried out more than a hundred attacks on Palestinian boats, arresting fishermen and confiscating boats.
