More Chaos in Lebanon as Protesters Block Key Roads

Islam Times - Angry demonstrators blocked key roads across Lebanon Monday morning, in the largest against the deteriorating economic and financial conditions in the country.

Roads in central Beirut were blocked with burning tires, as well as number of other roads in the west side of the capital.Beirut's northern and southern entrances were also blocked while highways in other parts of the country were also blocked with tires, rocks and sand barriers, causing traffic jams and preventing many people from reaching work.By mid-morning security forces had still not intervened to reopen the roads.The protests began last Tuesday when the Lebanese pound sunk to a record low against the US dollar on the black market, reflecting an economic and financial meltdown in the already crises-hit country.