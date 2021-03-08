0
Monday 8 March 2021 - 09:20

Dozens of Jeddah Airport Flights Canceled in Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 920310
Dozens of Jeddah Airport Flights Canceled in Saudi Arabia
In the context, Saudi tweeters reported that successive explosions were heard in Jeddah, while others reported hearing explosions in Riyadh, Al-Masirah reported.

On Monday, some news sources reported explosions' sound in the skies of Jeddah.

Saudi media claimed that a large number of drones were intercepted in the Kingdom's airspace, but they did not clarify the sites.

Last night, the Yemeni army announced that it had launched a large-scale operation and fired eight ballistic missiles at vital targets in Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni UAV and missile unit fired 22 missiles and drones to Saudi Arabia in a joint operation, said the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a press conference.

In this operation, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in Ras Tanura and military targets in the city of Dammam (eastern Saudi Arabia) have been targeted with 10 'Samad 3' UAVs and a 'Zolfaqar' missile, Saree noted.

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces highlighted that this operation was carried out within the framework of Yemen's natural and legitimate right in response to the actions of the [Saudi] aggressor coalition in intensifying attacks and a complete siege against the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
7 March 2021
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
7 March 2021
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
7 March 2021
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
6 March 2021
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
6 March 2021
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
6 March 2021
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
6 March 2021
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
5 March 2021