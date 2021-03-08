Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces

Islam Times - Militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is supported by the United States, abducted more than 200 people in Syrian provinces of Raqqah and Hasakah in an attempt to forcibly recruit them in the militant group.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported on Sunday that Washington-backed SDF militants kidnapped the civilians during a wide raid campaign that targeted a number of villages and towns in Raqqah and Hasakah countryside.According to the report, the SDF militants abducted over 200 young males in Raqqah during the past two days in raids on mosques in villages in the province as part of the so-called “compulsory recruitment” in the areas, which are currently under the control of the American and SDF forces.As for Hasakah, the militants kidnapped a number of civilians during raids on the town of Arisha and the village of Twaimin in the Southern parts of the province before forcibly taking them to their camps and positions in the same region.On Sunday, at least 18 Syrian civilians were killed and three others wounded after two landmines, left behind by terrorists, went off in the vicinity of Wadi al-Azib in Salamyieh area in the West-Central province of Hama, SANA reported. The wounded sustained serious injuries and they were being treated at Al-Salamyieh Hospital.