Monday 8 March 2021 - 09:59

Russia Says Ready to Engage with US in Reviving Iran's Nuclear Deal

Russia Says Ready to Engage with US in Reviving Iran
“Welcome, dear US colleagues! Russia is ready to engage with you and all other JCPOA participants in order to restore full compliance with the nuclear deal as soon as possible,” said Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Sunday evening.

The Russian envoy made the remarks in reaction to a tweet by the US mission to Vienna-based international organizations, in which it said, “The United States, in close coordination with our allies and partners, is ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy.”

In his Sunday tweet, Ulyanov underlined that the “voluntary restrictions” imposed against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in the JCPOA “are temporary”.

“According to JCPOA they [restrictions] are aimed at restoration of confidence in exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program. But in real life-you are right- this aim can be misinterpreted,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Ulyanov had hailed the move by the three European signatories to the JCPOA to drop their previous decision to adopt a "strange" resolution against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency'(IAEA)'s Board of Governors as a sign of "common sense".

"A lot of negative information is floating around. But the reality isn’t as bad as one can think," Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna, said in a post on his Twitter account.

In comments on Sunday, the foreign minister of China, another party to the JCPOA, urged the United States to demonstrate good faith and remove ‘unjustifiable’ sanctions it has imposed on Iran as quickly as possible in order to save the multilateral nuclear deal of 2015.
