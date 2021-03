Islam Times - According to media reports, a hand grenade, placed in a garbage dump near Imams Bridge in Al-Kadhimiya City in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, exploded on Monday night and injured eight pilgrims.

Some Iraqi media outlets reported the attack occurred near the Imams Bridge in Kadhimiya City in Baghdad.The reports added that the blast did not claim any martyr, and the security forces started an investigation into the incident.Despite the blast, the pilgrims continued to flock into the Holy City of Al-Kadhimiya.