Monday 8 March 2021 - 22:24

Hezbollah Hopes Pope’s Visit to Iraq Enhances Its National Unity, International Role

Story Code : 920445
In a statement, Hezbollah said that Iraqi suffered during last two decades from numerous woes and diverse wars waged by the US occupation and the Wahhabi terror of ISIL group, “which have constituted two sides of the same coin against Iraq with its people, national unity and social, religious as well as national components.”

Hezbollah hopes that Pope’s visit will introduce the restoration of Iraq’s role internationally and regionally and the reinforcement of its national unity and its right to sovereignty and stability, according to the statement.

Hezbollah underscored the important role of the religious and spiritual authorities across the world in confronting aggression and occupation, exposing terrorism, and consecrating the values of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The authorities’ role, also, sustains the peoples’ right to resistance as well as legitimate defense against occupation, and supports their aspirations for freedom and justice, according to the statement.
